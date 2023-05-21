Glynda Lorene Obsivac Hulsey
Born in Brinkman, Oklahoma on September 25, 1927.
Beloved daughter of Hazel Gates and John Paul Obsivac. She was the apple of her family’s eye, kindhearted, smart and sweet. She loved her dogs, her two horses, music, puzzles and was an avid reader. She was married to John H. Hulsey for 68 years and he predeceased her in 2015. They lived in Tyler for 63 years.
She is survived by her children, Lynda Kay Makin and husband James Makin, Carolyn S. Burton, Debra Hulsey, adopted son, Billy Hawkins, grandchildren Amy Kay Riggs, Jody Burton, Lori Cook and husband Heath Cook, sister-in-law Gwynn, Kirkpatrick and husband Ron Kirkpatrick and nieces Peggy Scott and Rebecca Wylie. Great grandchildren Sarah Riggs, Ashley Riggs, Bailey Cook, Riley Cook and Hayden Burton.
Heaven gained the sweetest angel on May 11, 2023. Visitation was held Tuesday, May 16th, 2023 @ 1:00 pm at Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale, Texas, and graveside services was held at 2:00 pm at Hopewell Cemetery.