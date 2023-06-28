Gladys Williams
DEBERRY — Gladys Thelma Williams, 87, passed away peacefully on June 20, 2023, in Tyler, Texas. She was born on March 13, 1936. Gladys was a loving mother, grand-mother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to many. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her.
Gladys is survived by her daughter, Linda M. Stewart (Gregory); grandchildren,
Dextral W. Adams, Jr. (Alexandra), Kasey L. May (Rolyn), Kasha L. Swanigan, Jason J. Roundtree, Joi J. Prosper; great-grandchildren, Jewel Prosper, Jasmine Prosper, Jayden Prosper, Justice Prosper, Jaylen Adams, and Sasha Adams; niece, Angela Ravin-Anderson (Herbert); great-niece, Peyton M. Anderson; brother-in-law, John W. Ravin; goddaughter, LaDonna Scott; special granddaughter, Remona Stanford.
Gladys was preceded in death by her father and mother, Herd and Oline Lewis, daughter, Kathy L. Adams, and sister, Odessa M. Ravin.
Gladys attended schools in Carthage, Tx, graduating from A. L. Turner High School in 1951. In her early career, she trained as a mortician, eventually retiring from Guthrie Harris Brown Funeral Home. She then went to work for the City of Tyler Police Department. A faithful believer, she loved worshipping and serving God. When she first moved to Tyler in 1968, she placed her membership at North Tenneha Church of Christ. In her later years, she worshipped as a member of West Erwin Church of Christ congregation.
A memorial service will be held at West Erwin Church of Christ on Saturday, July 1st,
2023, beginning at 11 am. Flowers and cards may be sent to Community Funeral Home 1429 N. Border Tyler, Texas 75702