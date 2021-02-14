Geraldine “Jerrie” Marek Cronin

Mrs. Cronin died Tuesday morning, January 12, 2021 in Tyler. She was a homemaker, a licensed vocational nurse, and a camper extraordinaire logging over, 150,000 miles. Jerrie traveled in the continental US and Alaska, throughout Canada and into the Arctic Circle, as well as the Maritime Provinces of Canada. She was a member of Catholic Daughters, Tyler. Past president and current Secretary of Winnebago “No-Tow-Bagos”.
Jerrie was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Theresa Marek, infant daughter Mary Catherine Cronin, and son-in-law Michael P. Smith.
She will be missed by ex-husband, George Cronin (Tyler); daughter and son-in-law Theresa and Ronnie Arnold (Tyler); daughter and daughter-in-law Maxine Cronin and Gloria Castillo (Whitehouse); daughter Dominique Smith (Tyler); son George Cronin Jr. (Tyler); daughter and son-in-law Phyllis and Ty McNeel (Tyler); son Derek Krizan (Oregon); daughter Meghan Monroe (Tyler); and son Joseph Cronin (Ben Wheeler). Jerrie is also survived by ten grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, Texas 75701.