George Gilbert Schultz
BULLARD — Son, brother, Latter-Day Saint, uncle, husband, science teacher, coach, principal, superintendent, referee, mentor, friend, father, and Granddad extraordinary …
This man loved to hunt, fish, study nature, read Louis L’Amour books, work on (and solve) complex crossword puzzles, and listen to ‘40s big band music & ‘50s rock-n-roll oldies. He loved the TV shows M*A*S*H and The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, and then later with Jay Leno. He was fluent in Spanish and never had the ability to turn away a stray dog.
George Gilbert Schultz was born Dec. 23, 1939 in Dallas, TX to Albert and Olene Schultz. Later, the family moved to their adopted hometown of Clarksville, TX. His younger sister Helen loves telling the family stories of a carefree childhood, rich with laughter, love of family, games, and play. She brags that George learned how to read even before enrolling in grammar school, and then he taught her how to read.
George graduated from Clarksville High School and East Texas State University in Commerce, and he spent time in the National Guard. He later earned his certificate of administration in education at UT-Austin. George worked 40+ years in the field of education and touched the lives of hundreds, maybe thousands, of students. He taught in several school districts, including Clarksville ISD, Tyler ISD and Jacksonville ISD.
George met a lovely young lady named Evelyn Stafford while at ETSU. They were paired together alphabetically by last name for a project in a Spanish class … and the rest was history! They married in 1966. Over the next 15 years they would bear five children, all girls. He always referred to his family as the card hand he was dealt – 6 queens and a joker! His family moved quite often throughout East and Central Texas and one year in Arkansas. He always said the Lord sent him wherever He felt he was needed.
At the age of 16, George accepted Christ as his Savior and was baptized into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. From that point on, he spent his life in humble service to the Lord. He served 3 years on a mission for the church in Lima, Peru in the 1960s. He was always helping others – checking up on families at church, feeding those who were hungry, driving those who were sick to the doctor, and spending time with kids who didn’t have a father in their lives. He volunteered many hours cleaning the church building once a week so it would be ready for Sunday services. He was always thinking of others even when he himself was the one needing help. George’s main strength in life is that he was a man of faith.
Sadly for those left behind on Earth, Christ took his hand and a reunion in Heaven took place on Nov. 17, 2021. George passed away in Tyler, TX from complications of covid. His family feels blessed that he was lucid the last two weeks of his life after two months in a coma. Although we couldn’t know the end was near, it was a gift of time to let him know how much he was loved. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Cindy Bennett; grandson Nathan Bennett; and many family members and friends whom he loved and admired.
Left to cherish his legacy are his loving wife of 55 years, Evelyn Schultz of Bullard; daughters Pamela Kinchen and Iris Schultz of Bullard; daughter Esther Munn and husband Todd of Laneville; daughter Sharon Schultz and fiancé Jon of Palestine; son-in-law Jeramie Bennett of Tyler; sister Helen Pryor and husband Eddie of Clarksville; and six beautiful grandchildren: Miranda Bennett, Taylor Durrenberger, Amber Bennett, Jacob Bennett, Elizabeth Munn, and Dillon Munn.
A memorial service will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 1:00 pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 23000 County Rd 145, Bullard, TX.
“And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away.” ~ Revelation 21:4