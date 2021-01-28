Geno Loro
TROUP — Geno Loro, 93, of Troup, Texas, passed away on January 23, 2021, in Troup, Texas. He was born May 24, 1927, in Chicago, Illinois to the late Antonio and Irene Lago Loro.
He was a veteran of the United States Airforce. He was a commercial artist and studied for 2 years at the American Academy of Arts in Chicago, Illinois. He lived in Whitehouse and Troup since 1973. He loved his country and his family with all of his heart.
He is preceded in death by his parents and daughter Victoria Loro.
He is survived by his wife Nora Loro of Troup, TX; children, Jennifer Irene Loro Schmidt of Troup, TX, Geno Joseph Loro, Jr. of Ft Worth, TX, and Gina Marie Loro Parzyck and husband Walter of Spring, TX; sister, Aida Loro Repa of McHenry, IL; 8 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Help needed: Armed robbery in Tyler
-
2 arrested after shooting in Van Zandt County that hospitalized 2 people
-
One of two men who abused special needs child sent to prison
-
Chick-fil-A comes to Lindale with Tyler native as operator, set to employ 120 people
-
High notes: Lindale students selected as Texas All-State Musicians