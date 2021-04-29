Gary Hicks
TYLER — Gary Drayton Hicks passed away on April 22, 2021 in Tyler, Texas. He was born on January 6, 1952 in Athens, Texas to L. D. Hicks and Joy Vivian (Hicks) Myers. Gary lived most of his life in Tyler where he worked at the United States Postal Service Broadway station for 30 years. He also served in the Army for six years prior to working for the postal service. Gary was a star football and baseball player for Athens High School. Many remember his fast left handed pitches. He was also an avid league bowler.
He was preceded in death by his parents. Left to cherish his memory is his sister Gail Carnes and husband Travis; nephew Brannon Carnes and wife Lauren, their children Layla, Remi, and Cotton; nephew Elliot Carnes and wife Sherry, their children Sid and Breanna; step-father Bill Myers; aunt Alice Wagoner and husband David; uncle Buck Hodge, Jr.; best friend/brother Jimmy Moore and wife Mary; numerous cousins and friends.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church or charity of your choice.
Newspaper Ads
Bulletin
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Volleyball: Former Brook Hill head coach Sonorah Duty introduced as assistant coach at Tyler Legacy
-
Parents of East Texas toddler hope he wakes up from coma
-
Tyler City Council moves forward with new conference center, construction to begin this summer
-
Funeral for rapper Gregory ‘Shock G’ Jacobs set for Saturday in Tampa
-
Coming Soon: Rusk Fair on the Square adds new additions to old traditions