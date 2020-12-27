Blake Holloway
SAN ANTONIO — Gary Blake Holloway died at his home in San Antonio, TX on December 20, 2020 with his wife Rebecca Dozier and sister Martha Oates at his side. He was born on March 21, 1947 in Palestine, TX to Dale and Delia Pearce Holloway.
Blake was an innovative Licensed Chemical Dependency Counselor (LCDC) who used biofeedback and acupuncture in his practice. He developed a biofeedback protocol that is marketed as NuCalm by the Solace Lifesciences Corporation. For the past ten years he has served as Chief Science Officer for Solace.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Billie Holloway.
In addition to his wife Rebecca, left to morn his passing are Tyler residents Martha and Arnold Oates; Mark and Christi Oates and their daughters Elizabeth and Rebecca; Katherine and Doug Erickson and their daughter Taylor Anne Jester of Fort Worth.
Arrangements are pending. Memorial gifts may be made to Hope Cancer Center of East Texas or the American Cancer Society.
