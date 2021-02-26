Fred McLane
TYLER — Fred Michael McLane was born July 25, 1939 in Augusta, Georgia to the late Fred McLane, Sr. and Evelyn Mae Light McLane. He was a resident of Tyler, formerly living in Las Vegas, NV. He was a motion picture producer; he won many awards for Directing and Producing Colorado River Adventures, Fishing Fever and Blue Water Challenge series.
Fred passed away at the age of 81 on February 6, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Evelyn Mills.
Survivors include his daughter, Melissa Mirsaeidi; brother and sister-in-law, William & Barbara McLane; grandchildren, Desire Mirsaeidi, Russell McLane, and Jessica McLane; and nephew, Christian McLane.
If desired, memorials may be made to Tyler ISD.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Opening doors: How Tyler woman went on lifelong path to help others
-
Jacksonville ISD accepts superintendent's resignation
-
Anderson Column: Callynth Finney refused to give up on an entire community
-
Matthew McConaughey to help Texans long-term after winter storm
-
State Rep. Matt Schaefer authors bills to stop executive orders related to mask-wearing