Fred McLane
TYLER — Fred Michael McLane was born July 25, 1939 in Augusta, Georgia to the late Fred McLane, Sr. and Evelyn Mae Light McLane. He was a resident of Tyler, formerly living in Las Vegas, NV. He was a motion picture producer; he won many awards for Directing and Producing Colorado River Adventures, Fishing Fever and Blue Water Challenge series.
Fred passed away at the age of 81 on February 6, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Evelyn Mills.
Survivors include his daughter, Melissa Mirsaeidi; brother and sister-in-law, William & Barbara McLane; grandchildren, Desire Mirsaeidi, Russell McLane, and Jessica McLane; and nephew, Christian McLane.
If desired, memorials may be made to Tyler ISD.

