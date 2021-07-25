Floyd Allen Pace
TYLER — Floyd Allen Pace, 96, was welcomed into his heavenly home on Monday, July 19th, 2021, lovingly surrounded by his three daughters.
Floyd entered this earth, August 26th, 1924, and was the ninth of ten children born to Daniel and Ida Pace. His family home, or Pace Hill, as it was known, was located in Karnes County, outside of Kenedy, Texas.
Floyd spent his childhood trailing after his older brothers, playing sports, as well as helping around the homeplace, caring for animals and hunting. It was there in South Texas, he developed his deep love of the outdoors, ranching and his great competitive drive, all of which spanned his entire life.
Floyd was a World War II veteran having served his country from 1943 through 1946. Following the war, he enrolled at Texas A&M University, a lifelong dream of his. He was most proud of his Aggie years and graduated in 1950 with a degree in Petroleum Engineering.
His work in the oil field spanned over Louisiana and then on to West Texas and the Permian Basin, where he met and married Leta Mae Sconiers in 1957. Floyd and Leta began their life together and quickly moved to East Texas where they raised their three daughters, Debra, Karen and Sarah.
Floyd’s Petroleum Engineering career began with Pan American Petroleum and continued on with Amoco Production Company in the East Texas Field, working from the Tyler office. He spent 34 years with Amoco. Always young for his age in every way, he began his consulting career at the age of 60, forming his own oil transfer company, Pace CLAT, Inc. where for the next 16 years, his efforts benefitted many major oil companies, the independent oil producers of the East Texas Field and many, many royalty owners.
Floyd Pace was a cheerful, positive man, known by all for his sunny and kind disposition. He loved competition in any form. Over the years, he played many sports, golf being his favorite. His life was marked by his unceasing generosity, both in word and deed. He was ahead of his time in his pursuit of healthy living and fitness.
Floyd was a member of Marvin Methodist Church from 1962. He regularly attended the Friendly Class and the Men’s Wednesday Bible Study for most of those years. He also served as an usher for the early traditional service on Sunday mornings, many will remember his smiling face greeting them while helping them to find a seat.
He is survived by his brother James Pace and sister-in-law, Billie Ann of Longview, his three daughters and their spouses, Debra Cleary and husband Steve of Lucas, TX, Karen Rommel and husband Jim of Allen, TX and Sarah Labat and husband Wendell of Tyler. Also, five adoring grandchildren, Carly Tokerud, and husband Thadd, Pace Rommel and wife Silvy, Leah Blalock and husband Adam, Hannah Rommel and Rachel Labat. Also, not to be left out, two adorable great-granddaughters, Tally Mae and Tatum Laurie Ann Tokerud.
He is preceded in death by his wife and mother of his daughters, Leta Mae Sconiers Pace and his second wife Johnnie Pace, his father, Daniel Abb Pace and his mother, Ida Olive Scruggs Pace, his five brothers, Leroy, Willie D., Marcus, John and Charles, his three sisters, Aline, Ira Lee and Kathryn. Along with many beloved extended family members and lifelong friends.
A visitation for Floyd will be Monday evening at Lloyd James Funeral Home from 5:00-7:00 P.M.
His life will be celebrated Tuesday morning, July 27th, in the sanctuary at Marvin United Methodist Church at 11:00 A.M.
If desired memorials may be made to the Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, Texas 75701 or Marvin United Methodist Church, 300 W. Erwin, Tyler, Texas 75702.