Fern Paine Golden
SPRING — Fern Golden, age 99, passed away peacefully October 18, 2020 due to a sudden illness.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband William “Dub” Golden, sister Gwen Paine Price, brothers Rondo, JB, Walker “Bucket”, Glenn & Bobbye Paine and their spouses. She is survived by her son Randy Rogers of Granbury, TX and Stepson Mike Golden of Weatherford, TX and numerous nieces and nephews.
Her graveside service will be Saturday, October 24 at 1:00 PM at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tyler, TX, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband Dub.
Burks-Walker-Tippit Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.
