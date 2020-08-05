Fancher Archie Melton
ATHENS — Funeral services for Fancher Archie Melton, 82, of Athens have been scheduled for 11:00 A.M. Friday August 7, 2020 at Autry’s Carroll-Lehr Funeral Home Chapel.
Masonic graveside services will follow at Meredith Campground Cemetery.
Fancher Archie Melton was born on September 14, 1937 in Henderson County, Texas to the late Herbert Archie and Johnnie Mae Fancher Melton. He went home to be with the Lord on August 1,2020. Fancher loved his wife Pat of 56 years. Fancher’s achievements are too numerous to count. Fancher graduated from Eustace High School in 1956 and earned his Associates of Arts Degree from Henderson County Junior College. He finished his schooling in California with a A.B.A. in Education from Fresno State in Fresno California. Fancher worked for more than 20 years at Texas Rehab Commission retiring in 1995. Fancher was a 61year member of Athens Masonic Lodge #165 and was a fine example of what masonry represents.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Pat Woodson Melton.
Survivors include his brothers James Melton and wife Georgia, Joe Melton and wife Jeanette, sister; Sharon Tinney and husband Eddy Joe, numerous loving nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and many many friends.
Pallbearers will be Herbert Melton, Jonathon Smoot and Cory Melton.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Athens Masonic Lodge #165 P.O. Box 61 Athens, Texas 75751.
