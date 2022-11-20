Ester Lee Gibson
ROUND ROCK — Ester Lee Gibson aged 80 passed away peacefully at Ascension Seaton Medical Center on November 15th 2022. She was a proud mother of three sons, a grand-mother and loving wife to her husband of 58-years.
She was a registered nurse for well over 20-years. She was an active member in her church and was passionately involved with the usher board. Her favorite pastimes included bowling, gardening, arts and crafts and collecting - and spoiling her grandson Jayden.
She is survived by: Willis Harvey Gibson, Sr., Husband of Round Rock; Willis Harvey Gibson, Jr., Son of Hutto; Dion Lee Gibson, Son of Tyler; Jamahl Oliver Gibson, Son of Georgetown; Jodie Ellen Gibson, Daughter-in-Law of Georgetown; Jayden Oliver Gibson, Grandson of Georgetown; James Powell, Brother-in-Law of Elk Grove, CA; Ruby Mason, Cousin of Nicholasville; Barbara Williams, Cousin of South Carolina; and several Nieces and Nephews.
A visitation for Ester will be held Monday, November 21, 2022 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Cook-Walden Davis Funeral Home, 2900 Williams Drive, Georgetown, TX 78628, with the funeral service to follow, beginning at 2:00 PM, with a meal to be held from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. The burial will occur Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 10:00 AM at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 11463 TX-195, Killeen, TX 76542.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cookwaldendavisfuneralhome.com for the Gibson family.
