Ellen Sheppard Parker Graham
TYLER — Ellen Sheppard Parker Graham, age 88 of Tyler, Texas, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in Lindale, Texas. She was born January 30, 1932 in Tyler, to the late Carl and Marion (Shuttleworth) Sheppard. Ellen was a lifelong resident of Tyler where she was a member of the First Presbyterian Church. She worked as a secretary for both the Texas Department of Highways and the First Christian Church of Tyler. Ellen enjoyed sewing and was an accomplished seamstress. She is preceded in death by husbands, James Milton Parker and J.A. Graham.
Ellen is survived by her son, Bill parker and wife, Julie of Tyler, Texas; daughter, Laura Naschke of Modesto, California; brother, Joe Sheppard and wife, June of Corsicana, Texas; two grandsons, two granddaughters, six great grandchildren, and numerous other loving family members and friends.
