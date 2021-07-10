Dr. Clark Carl Hampe
TYLER — It is with deep sorrow and love that we mourn the passing of Dr. Clark Carl Hampe of Tyler on July 2nd at the age of 78. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife Patricia; children Saskia (Aubrey) and Clark Jr. (Cassie); granddaughters Sofia, Katia, Alexandra, Caitlin Clark (C.C.), and Harper; brother Gary (Catherine); as well as numerous relatives and friends.
Born and raised in Corwith, Iowa, the son of Donald and Joyce Hampe, Clark was a forty-year resident of Tyler. In his early childhood years, he helped his family by working on their farm in Iowa. After graduating top of his class from Corwith Wesley High School in 1961, he continued working full time on the family farm and attended St. Olaf College and Iowa State University, graduating in 1966 with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering. He continued his electrical engineering studies at the University of Southern California.
After completing officer training school at Lackland Air Force Base, Clark joined the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in California. He served as Captain, and was project officer for the Air Force Systems Command Space and Missile Systems Organization, Defense Communication Satellite Systems Program, and the Atomic Energy Commission. He was a member of the skilled team of the Air Force Space Systems Division that managed the procurement, delivery, and test of defense communications boosted into orbit from Cape Kennedy. He was recognized for his excellence with the U.S. Air Force Commendation Medal. It is estimated that the number of air miles covered during his tour of duty was more than two dozen times around the globe.
Clark’s next mission led him to attend medical school at the University of Iowa, graduating in 1974. He completed his internal medicine residency at the renowned teaching hospital, Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple, Texas. Clark went on to practice medicine in Clinton, Iowa, becoming chief of staff at Mercy Hospital and chief of staff at Jane Lamb Memorial Hospital.
Clark returned to Texas with his wife and children and set up practice in Tyler, serving at Community Hospital, Medical Center Hospital, Trinity Mother Frances, and Bethesda Clinic. His specialties were cardiology, pulmonary preventative medicine, aviation medicine, and lipid disorders. In addition to speaking in many medical forums around the country on lipids, he was also co-director of Trinity Mother Francis Lipid Clinic. In 2015, Clark was inducted into Bethesda Health Clinic’s Dr. Luke Society for his commitment to service. He also participated in several charitable missions throughout his career, including providing medical relief in Guatemala after a massive earthquake in 1977 and establishing an orphanage for abused girls.
Clark was a member of engineering honor societies Tau Beta Pi and Eta Kappa Nu, American College of Physicians, Iowa National Guard’s medical branch, Texas Medical Association, American Society of Internal Medicine, Smith County Medical Society, and the American Lipid Association.
Along with Clark’s lifelong passion for aviation, medicine, skiing, fishing, traveling, farming, his greatest passion was for his Lord and love for his family. He was loved by everyone who met him for his gentle manner, altruism, integrity, and kind spirit.
Clark is a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Tyler. Following a private burial, a memorial service will be held on Monday, July 12 at Christ Episcopal Church, 118 S. Bois D’Arc, Tyler at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to a charity of your choice.
Recent Stories You Might Have Missed
- Alex Dominguez
“Now to him who is able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine, according to his power that is at work within us, to him be glory in the church and in Christ Jesus throughout all generations, for ever and ever! Amen.” (Ephesians 3:20-21)
Newspaper Ads
Bulletin
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Police: Suspects in Tyler teen's shooting death tried to rob the victim, his friend
-
Mahomes, Flutie, Curry, Romo square off in "Super Bowl of Celebrity Golf"
-
Denzel Washington's $1 million pledge continues for East Texas college
-
Mallory Fuller of Tyler wins Miss Texas 2021, Miss America pageant next
-
Police officers lose everything in fire: 'The only thing they came out with is the clothes they were wearing'