Doris Lynn Kniffin
TYLER — Doris Lynn Kniffin of Tyler, TX passed away on March 14, 2022. Beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother, she was born in Tyler on February 10, 1937 to Garland E. Browning and Myrtie Jo Burkett. Doris spent all 85 years of her life in Tyler.
She graduated from Tyler High School in 1955. She was a manager/buyer for Arthur Leverett Jewelers for over 20 years. She also worked at the East Texas Cancer Center for 5 years. Doris was a member of First Baptist Church, The Tyler Jaycees and The Symphony League of Tyler in her younger days. Doris married the love of her life, Harold Kniffin, in 1984.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Eddy Joe Browning, her son Criss Garland Sudduth as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. She is survived by her eldest son, Cruse Browning Sudduth of Tyler and her daughter Cherrijo Sudduth Early and her husband John of Dallas as well as nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by an abundance of loving nieces, nephews, friends and blended families.
Nothing meant more to “Granny” than being with her family, kids and grandkids including entertaining them for various holidays, birthdays and family get-togethers. Doris spent her life devoting her time to her family and friends, always putting them before herself.
Her final days were spent surrounded by her family. We will always be thankful for all the memories, for her distinctive laugh and matter-of-fact personality and the love that will live on in our hearts.
Her remains will be interred at Union Chapel Cemetery in Van, TX on May 14, 2022 at 1:30 PM followed by a Celebration of Life at The Movie House in Van.
The family would like to thank Dr. Nghia Truong, the staff of Providence Park Nursing Facility and Hospice of East Texas for their care of Doris in her final days.