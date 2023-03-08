Donna Tarver
MALAKOFF — Donna Lavaye Tarver the 7th child born to the proud parentage of Marshall J. Tarver, Sr and Aramanda P. (Bass) Tarver on May 15, 1962. She was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church, Malakoff, TX. she completed her education at South Athens Elementary school in Life Skills.
The “Angel of Silence” came for her on Thursday, March 2, 2023. She was preceded in death by both parents and two brothers (Dexter E. and Roger W. Tarver).
She leaves behind to cherish her loving memories: one brother Marshall T. Tarver, Jr.-Tyler, TX; four sisters: Joyce Tarver Marks-Athens, TX, Jerrilyn D. Tarver-Malakoff, TX, Katrina Tarver Drinks-Corsicana, TX, Helen Tarver Daniel-Tyler, TX (brother-in-law) Howard D. Daniel, I; Special sister-in-law - Clara Tarver, a host of nephews, nieces, great nephews, great nieces, a special friend (Korene White), many other relatives and friends.
