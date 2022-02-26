Donald Eugene Heath
ROUND ROCK — Donald Eugene Heath, Age 82, passed away on Friday February 11, 2022, at Baylor, Scott and White Medical Center in Round Rock, TX. He was born in Tyler, TX. to parents Clare and Dallas Heath. Don spent his childhood in Overton, TX. graduating from Overton High School in 1958. After graduating from Overton High, he moved to Dallas to attend Southern Methodist University (SMU) where he graduated Cum Laude. After graduation, he moved to Chicago and earned his MBA at Northwestern University. For those of you that know Don, you know how much he valued education.
After graduation, he moved to Houston and met the love of his life, Peggy Slagle. Donald and Peggy were married in 1966. Both Don and Peggy’s work took the Heath family all over the country from Iowa to Kansas, to Missouri and finally back to the great state of Texas in 1982. Don was a loving husband to his wife Peggy and father to children Donald L. and Alex (Bill) Heath. After retirement, Don and Peggy settled in Fredericksburg, TX. This was a dream come true for Don, because he always wanted to be in the Hill Country. Don really enjoyed tinkering on projects in the garage, geology and gardening with Peggy. Don grew some very tasty asparagus!
Don is survived by wife of 55 years, Peggy Heath of Fredericksburg, TX.; son, Donald L. Heath and wife Christa of Austin, TX.; grandchildren, Alexis Heath, Ashley Winterbottom, Kendall Heath and Peyton Heath; brother, Robert (Bob) Heath and wife Molly of Alaska; nieces and nephews: Nikki Davidson, Karen Morrison Heath, Valerie Williams, Chris Jordan and Bill Heath and their families. He was preceded in Death by his parents Dallas and Clare Heath and his son Alex (Bill) Heath.
Don was passionate about life, had a glass half-full attitude, truly valued his family and education. In his life, he supported many family members and friends through college. We know the investments Don made will allow the Heath family legacy to thrive and live on.
A memorial service to celebrate Don’s life will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Cook Walden Funeral home in Georgetown, TX. with Vicar John Cotner officiating. A reception will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your charity of choice.