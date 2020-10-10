Don Wilfred Winn
ROSENBERG — Don Wilfred Winn, 70, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 at his home in Rosenberg. He was born December 18, 1949 in Marshall to Charles Wilfred Winn and Lois Mildred Mobley Winn. Don was of the Baptist faith and served his country in the U.S. Army in Vietnam. He worked as an Electrical Designer in the Petroleum industry.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Marsha Kay Winn; daughter, Alison McCollum and husband Rene; son, Phillip Winn and wife Missy; sister, Beverly Fleet and husband Dennis; five grandchildren, Preston, Colin and Austen Winn and Rylan and Carsen Davila; along with a host of other loving family members and friends.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Doyle Winn; and sister, Willie Winn.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel at Davis Greenlawn Funeral Home with Reverend David Rose presiding. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends staring at 1:00 p.m. until service time on Wednesday.
