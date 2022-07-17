Dexter Crosby
TYLER — Dexter Crosby was welcomed into his heavenly home July 11, 2022 at the age of 77. His family, who loved him dearly, were able to say their goodbyes as they all gathered at his bedside. Dexter was born in St. Paul, Minnesota on November 18, 1944 to Oliver Crosby and Dorothy Engemoen Crosby, the last of their 3 children. He attended Saint James and Shattuck school in Fairbault, MN. He graduated from the University of Oklahoma with degrees in Economics and Finance. While there, he met Freda Goodwin of Muskogee, Oklahoma; they married on August 31, 1968. They made their home in Dallas where he was an officer at First National Bank in the Investment Division. In 1976, he founded Crosby Investment Consultants an Investment Advisory firm. He formerly served as a faculty member of the Intermediate School for Savings and Loans, Texas Tech University, Lubbock, TX. He also served on the Board of Directors of the Dallas Junior Chamber of Commerce. He was a member of the Municipal Advisory Council of Dallas as well as a graduate of the Charter Class of the Executive Development Training school, University of Oklahoma. After moving to Tyler in 1986, he was a founding member of D.F.Y.I.T (Drug Free Youth in Texas) and a co-founder of the OU Club of East Texas. He was also instrumental in developing and serving for twenty-seven years in the Branches food ministry at Grace Community Church and also volunteered at Bethesda Clinic. His interests included his grandkids and great-grandkids, OU football and all other sports; including duck hunting, pheasant hunting, hockey, boxing, running, swimming, weight lifting along with racquetball. He was an all-around athlete. He is known to many as Coach Dex because he coached years of softball, baseball, basketball, soccer, and even tried coaching indoor soccer. He loved to volunteer and going to Bible Studies.
He and his wife are parents to four children; daughters, Courtney Crosby Peart (Tyler Peart), Erin Crosby Ortiz (Aaron Ortiz) both of Bullard, TX; sons, Derrick Crosby (Cheryl Crosby) of Chandler and Tyler Crosby of Westminster, CO. They have six grandchildren who lovingly call him Grumpy; Ty Peart (Rylee Peart), Jace Peart, Justin Ortiz and Olivia Ortiz, all of Bullard, TX and Cameron Crosby and Carson Crosby of Chandler, TX. They also have two great-grandchildren, Everett and Attlee Peart and another great-grandchild expected soon.
He was preceded by his parents and brother, Frederic Crosby. He is survived by his sister, Nancy Crosby Smylie (John Smylie) of Palatine, IL and three nieces: Kim Smylie of Phoenix, AZ, Susan Skrudland of Arlington Heights, IL and Diane Zelich of Hawthorn Woods, IL; sister-in-law, Carolyn Jones (Hugh Jones) of Tyler and one nephew, Scott Jones of Dallas, TX.
Honorary Pallbearers: sons, Derrick Crosby and Tyler Crosby, grandsons, Ty Peart, Jace Peart, Justin Ortiz and Carson Crosby.
Memorial services will be held Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jackson Hwy, Tyler, TX 75703. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. Burial immediately following the service.