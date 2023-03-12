Del Rose Yale
TYLER — Our mother, Del Rose Birdsong Hedge Yale, passed away quietly in her sleep on February 15, 2023. She was born in Tyler, Texas on January 17, 1932 to Fred and Gussie Mae Birdsong. She was the second of three Birdsong daughters.
Mother graduated from Tyler High School and later attended Sullins College in Virginia and the University of Texas at Austin, where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority. She married Dr. Raymond H. Hedge, Jr. in 1952, and they eventually had four children together. After Dr. Hedge completed his medical training and military service, they returned to Tyler where she lived for the remainder of her life. Dr. Hedge passed away in 1977, and ten years later she married E. B. Yale, also of Tyler. They were married for ten years until his death.
She was a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church of Tyler. Mother was a member of the Gertrude Windsor Garden Club, the Tyler Junior Garden Club, the Tyler Junior League, and the Willowbrook Country Club. She was involved in the Tyler Art Museum and the Texas Rose Festival for many years. She also loved traveling the world with family and friends.
Mother was devoted to her children, and that devotion carried over to her grandchildren, whom she visited regularly in Houston over the years. She was able to see her great grandchildren in recent years, which brought her incredible joy and excitement. She was a wonderful example to us in how she lived her life, and we will miss her greatly. We take comfort in the knowledge and belief that she has returned to be with her Lord and Savior, and to her family members and friends that preceded her in that journey home.
Mother lived her strong Christian faith every day in the way she treated and interacted with others from all walks of life. Genuine kindness to all was as natural to her as taking her next breath. Everyone who knew Mother loved and admired her. She was as gentle as she was kind, and she made life beautiful for those around her.
She enjoyed the colors and smells of nature, from tended gardens to Texas wildflowers. She taught her children to love and respect nature and the beauty of the earth. She loved all of God’s creatures, and she pampered her many pets. All of the family’s pets knew this and naturally gravitated to her.
Mother had a keen eye for detail and beauty. She was highly knowledgeable of antiques and art, and her home reflected that. Her home was always a warm and inviting place for family and friends to gather. She was a wonderful and welcoming host, and she entertained in her home to perfection, but also with grace and love.
Mother had many friends and loved being with them, whether it was going to dinner, church, Bible study, or the Investment and Badminton Club. She loved the comradery and competition of Mah Jong so much that she belonged to two groups and played twice a week.
The family would like to thank Mother’s loving and wonderful caregivers over the years, including Missionary Rickey McClenton, Yolanda Bircher, Shcrenna Bircher, Desiree Nichols, Lois Lee, Maxine Smith, LaTonya Henderson, Karen Ervin, and Pearlie Rossum.
Honorary pallbearers are Allen Bell, Henry Bell, III, Harry Caserta, Bill Clawater, Scott Deakins, Tom Deibel, Chad Hanna, Jim McCain, Bill McCain, Bert McCain, John Owen, King Ramey, Tom Ramey, Andrew Roberts, Whit Riter, Chris Simons, Chris Woldert, Tom Woldert, and James Wynne.
Mother was preceded in death by Dr. Hedge and Mr. Yale, her son Frederick M. Hedge, and her sister Fredna Gabriel and her husband Carter. She is survived by her children Carolyn Hedge Baird of Houston, Hollee Hedge Clawater and husband Wayne of Houston, Raymond H. Hedge, III and wife Leesa of Tyler, and her sister Sylvia Garrett of Longview. She is also survived by her grandchildren Virginia Baird Thomas and husband Chad of Chicago, Jean Rose Clawater Cross and husband Chad of Houston, Grace Clawater Doramus and husband Mark of New York City, James V. Baird, Jr. and wife Katie of Houston, Hollee Baird Johnson and Husband Asher of Austin, and Mother’s seven great-grandchildren, as well as Steven Yale, Paul Yale and wife Paula, Gregory Yale, Alec Yale and wife Emily, and Taylor Yale.
A memorial service will be held for Mother at First Presbyterian Church of Tyler at 1:30 pm Saturday, March 18, 2023, followed by a reception in the Fellowship Hall. Those wishing to recognize or celebrate Mother’s life can make donations to First Presbyterian Church of Tyler, Tyler Museum of Art, Children’s Village, or the charity of your choice.