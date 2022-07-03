Debra Kincheloe
TYLER — A celebration of life will be held for Debra Kincheloe at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at the home of Mary Weatherall.
Debra Sue Gilmore Kincheloe was born July 20, 1962 and passed away at the age of 59 on June 14, 2022.
Debra was preceded in death by her parents, Tommy Gilmore and Dora Mae Fletcher Gilmore; brother, Victor Gilmore; and sister, Alice Gilmore.
Survivors include her children, Marvin Wayne Epperson, Jr., Joshua L. Epperson, Amanda L. Sutton, William Gilmore, and Leon March; brother, Rickly L. Gilmore; sisters, Vivian A. Hawkins and Penny R. Gilmore; sister-in-law, Mary E. Gilmore Weatherall; fourteen grandchildren, Marvin Epperson III, Clay Epperson, Alyssa Morgan, Shie Sutton, Michael Sutton Jr., Nicholas Harris, Braden Gilmore, Cason Gilmore, Chase Gilmore, A.C. Erwin, Tristen Erwin, J.J. Erwin, Gabriella Snyder, and Zoie March; two great-grandchildren, Camdyn Epperson and Colt Sutton; six nephews; and six nieces.