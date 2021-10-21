Debra Kay Kenison
TYLER, TX — Debra Kay Kenison, age 65, of Tyler, TX, passed away on Saturday, October 9, 2021 in Tyler. Deb was born on August 25, 1953 to John F. and Marlys Weig in Aberdeen, SD. She graduated from Aberdeen Central High School in 1974. She was a huge Pittsburgh Steeler Football fan, an animal rescuer, and was also at one time a professional body builder, winning numerous awards and trophies.
Deb is survived by her husband, Craig Kenison, Tyler, TX; children: Jonathan Whiting, Fargo, ND; Jamie Whiting, Watertown, SD; and Leslie Whiting, California; mother, Marlys Weig, Aberdeen, SD; and siblings: John M. (Raelene) Weig; Richard Weig; and Kevin Weig, all of Aberdeen. Deb also leaves behind eight dogs and cats that were rescues.
Deb was preceded in death by her father, John F. Weig.
Per Deb’s wishes, no services will be held. Memorials may be sent to an animal rescue or charity of your choice.