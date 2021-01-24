Deborah Campbell
HIDEAWAY — Funeral services for Deborah Campbell, age 70 of Hideaway, Texas, are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home Chapel in Lindale, Texas with Bro. Ron Ivey officiating. Interment will follow at the Lindale City Cemetery. Deborah passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at her home in Hideaway. She was born January 21, 1950 in Kingsville, Texas to the late Charlie and Eileen (Horton) Bettge. Deborah has lived in Hideaway for the last seven years, was a prior resident of Lindale, and a member of the First Baptist Church in Mineola, Texas. She was a talented artist and enjoyed crafting, reading, and working in her yard. As a loving homemaker, Deborah enjoyed spending time with her loving family and grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Campbell. Deborah is survived by her daughter, Melissa Beeler and her husband, Brooks of Hideaway; sister, Charlene Emerick and her husband, Bill of Edom, Texas; grandchildren, Avery, Colton, Macy, and Judson Beeler; and numerous other loving family members and friends. Serving as pallbearers will be Colton Beeler, Clay Puckett, Mike Mueller, Dale Bailey, John Bailey, and Charles Horton. Family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale. As a COVID-19 precaution, masks are required at all visitations and funeral services.
