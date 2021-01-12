Deborah Arnold
CHANDLER — Deborah Allen Arnold, beloved wife and stepmother, of Chandler, TX passed away on January 2, 2021 at the age of 66. She was born on June 15, 1954 in Ft. Worth, TX to Leonard and Peggy Allen. Debbie grew up in Ft. Worth and graduated from Eastern Hills High School. She met Carl Arnold in 2012 and became his bride in Oct 19. 2013.
Debbie spent 30 years in various interesting jobs, but her favorite was being a wife and partner. In her spare time, she was a member of the Sisters of Lake Palestine Women’s Club and a Meals on Wheels volunteer.
Debbie is survived by her husband Carl Arnold; brothers George Allen and Larry (Daniel Frye) Allen; brother-n-law Norman (Peggy) Arnold; niece Stacey Allen and nephew Daniel Allen; four stepchildren Vicki Arnold, Danny (Carla) Arnold, Kathy Scoggins and Chrissy (Mike) Gatten; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren, as well as many “extended” family and friends who will all miss her terribly.
She is preceded in death by her father Leonard Allen; mother Peggy Allen; and sister Rebecca Allen.
A private memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers to her family you are welcome to plant a tree in her honor. If you would like more information on this, please go to www.sympathyfloralstore.com
