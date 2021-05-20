Zachariah “Zac” Zane Taylor
TYLER — The family of Zachariah “Zac” Zane Taylor, will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 20, 2021 at in the Chapel of Lloyd James Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin after visitation at 7:00 p.m. Zac was born February 12, 1974 in Lufkin and passed away on May 15, 2021 in Tyler.
