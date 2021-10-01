Willie Retha Wofford
OVERTON — Funeral services for Mrs. Willie Retha Wofford are scheduled for Saturday, October 2, 2021, 11:00 am at Spring Chapel CME Church , Overton. Interment will be held in Asbury Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors. Public viewing Friday, 1:00-8:00 pm. MASK REQUIRED!
 
 

