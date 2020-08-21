TYLER — Willie Joe McCullough, 77, of Tyler, Visitation, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020 Arrangements by The Chapel of Tyler Memorial Funeral Home, Tyler. Mr. McCullough was born June 18, 1943, in Jacksonville, and died August 18, 2020.
Willie Joe McCullough
TYLER — Willie Joe McCullough, 77, of Tyler, Visitation, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020 Arrangements by The Chapel of Tyler Memorial Funeral Home, Tyler. Mr. McCullough was born June 18, 1943, in Jacksonville, and died August 18, 2020.
TYLER — Willie Joe McCullough, 77, of Tyler, Visitation, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020 Arrangements by The Chapel of Tyler Memorial Funeral Home, Tyler. Mr. McCullough was born June 18, 1943, in Jacksonville, and died August 18, 2020.
Tags
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Traffic stop shows entire story in Tyler
-
Three vehicle accident involves motorcycle and Tyler police vehicle
-
Louie Gohmert donates blood plasma after recovering from COVID-19
-
'Abortion is a blessing' billboards come to Carthage, East Texas
-
COVID-19 recoveries skyrocket in Smith County, bringing active cases down to 501