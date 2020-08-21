Willie Joe McCullough
 TYLER — Willie Joe McCullough, 77, of Tyler, Visitation, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020 Arrangements by The Chapel of Tyler Memorial Funeral Home, Tyler. Mr. McCullough was born June 18, 1943, in Jacksonville, and died August 18, 2020.

