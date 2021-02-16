Wilkie R. “Mickey” Blake
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Services for Wilkie R. “Mickey” Blake, 80, of Harleton, Texas are under the direction of The Cammack Family’s Welch Funeral Home. Mr. Blake died February 13, 2021 in Longview, Texas. A full obituary will be available at www.cammackfamily.com upon receipt from the family.

