Wesley Keith Washburn
BULLARD - A memorial service for Wesley Keith Washburn, 45, of Bullard will be held on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home with Dr. Darryle Dunks officiating. Visitation following service. Wesley was born April 4, 1975 in Tyler and passed away on January 5, 2021.

