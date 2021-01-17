Wesley Keith Washburn
BULLARD - A memorial service for Wesley Keith Washburn, 45, of Bullard will be held on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home with Dr. Darryle Dunks officiating. Visitation following service. Wesley was born April 4, 1975 in Tyler and passed away on January 5, 2021.
“God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear, though the earth give way and the mountains fall into the heart of the sea, though its waters roar and foam and the mountains quake with their surging.” (Psalm 46:1-3)
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.