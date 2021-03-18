Visitation Friday, March 12, 3 pm until 6 pm at D & D All Faith Chapel Highway 80 West Gladewater. Saturday Morning 10 am until 11 am at Cemetery.
Tonny Lee Simmons
HAWKINS — Tonny Lee Simmons, 70, Hawkins Graveside Service 11 O’clock Saturday, at Beaver Cemetery Hawkins. Dearion & Davis Funeral Parlor Gladewater in charge of arrangements.
