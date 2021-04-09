Sharon Guster
TYLER — Services for Ms. Sharon Guster will be held Saturday, April 10, 2021, 1:00 at Brooks Sterling & Garrett Memorial Chapel. with Rev. Windel Pringle presiding. Interment will be held in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors. Public viewing Friday, 1:00-8:00. MASK REQUIRED!!!
