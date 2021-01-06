Robert Lee Walker
FT. WORTH - Robert was born November 9, 1955 in Kaufman, TX and died December 28, 2020 in Ft. Worth, TX. Graveside services for Mr. Walker will be held January 5, 2020 at Steen City Cemetery in Malakoff, TX at 11 a.m. Services are under the direction of Turner Brothers Mortuary of Gilmer, TX.

