Richard Dell Thomas
KILGORE — Funeral services for Mr. Richard Dell Thomas, 47, of Kilgore, TX. will be held at 12:00 Noon, Saturday, April 10, 2021 at New Birth Fellowship Church. Burial will follow at Grabel Cemetery. Public viewing will be held Friday, April 9, 2021 from 2-6 P.M. at the funeral home. Mask are required. Arrangements by Cunningham Funeral Home.
 
 