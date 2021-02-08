Ramona Gramling
OVERTON — Funeral services for Ramona Gramling, 92, of Overton, 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Visitation is 10-11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment at Lakewood Memorial Park. Mrs. Gramling was born September 15, 1928, and passed away February 5, 2021.

