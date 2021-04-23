Mrs. Tessie Williams
BIG SANDY — Funeral services for Mrs. Tessie Williams, 79, Big Sandy, are scheduled for 1:30 pm Saturday, April 24, 2021 at New Zion Baptist Church. Face masks are required. Burial will be in New Homes Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Public viewing will be 12 - 7 pm Friday, April 23, 2021 at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
 
 