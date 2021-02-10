Mrs. Patricia Ann McLean
TYLER — Funeral services for Mrs. Patricia Ann McLean, 60, Tyler is scheduled for 1 pm Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 at St. Violet Baptist Church. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Public viewing Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 from 11 am - 7 pm.

