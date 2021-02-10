Mrs. Patricia Ann McLean
TYLER — Funeral services for Mrs. Patricia Ann McLean, 60, Tyler is scheduled for 1 pm Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 at St. Violet Baptist Church. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Public viewing Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 from 11 am - 7 pm.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Mahomes talks baby, his spirit animal and training techniques ahead of Super Bowl
-
Putting family first kept Mahomes healthy for another Super Bowl run
-
Commentary: Patrick & his Mahomes: KC Chiefs QB close with his hometown buddies
-
Mahomes builds on his legacy with Super Bowl-level character
-
Virginia Heffernan: What can you do about the Trumpites next door?