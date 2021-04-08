Mr. Kevin Gossett
TYLER — Memorial services for the immediate family only of Mr. Kevin Gossett, 45, Tyler, are scheduled for 1:00 pm Friday, April 9, 2021 at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel. Social distancing and masks are required.
Mr. Gossett died April 3, 2021. He was born January 3, 1976.
There will be no public viewing.
 
 