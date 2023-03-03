Courtesy Melvin (Mel) B. Lovelady Mar 3, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Melvin (Mel) B. LoveladyTYLER — A Memorial service for Melvin B. (Mel) Lovelady, 86 of Tyler. will be 11:00 a.m.Friday, March 3, 2023 at Marvin United Methodist Church, under direction of Lloyd James Funeral Home. Reception will follow at Church. Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Sign Up to get Obituaries by Email Email* Submit Bible verse 3.3.23 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “But he knows the way that I take; when he has tested me, I will come forth as gold. My feet have closely followed his steps; I have kept to his way without turning aside.” (Job 23:10-11) Newspaper Ads March Multi Media Bundle Unlocking Access WHO WE ARE TMT Bulletin Trending Topics Tyler couple brings '50s nostalgia to new oil change business Live Weather Blog: Tornadoes breaking out across East Texas Smith County Sheriff's Office searching for runaway Things to do in East Texas this weekend Smith County inmate arrested after escaping from jail transport van