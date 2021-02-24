A memorial service is scheduled at 2 p.m. Friday, February 26, 2021 at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Bro. Larry Haun will officiate.
Maureen Reagan
JACKSONVILLE — Maureen Reagan was born November 17, 1936 and entered eternal life on February 22, 2021. She was 84 years old.
A memorial service is scheduled at 2 p.m. Friday, February 26, 2021 at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Bro. Larry Haun will officiate.
A memorial service is scheduled at 2 p.m. Friday, February 26, 2021 at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Bro. Larry Haun will officiate.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Trane Technologies in Tyler expected to be full production this week
-
Tyler police investigating shooting
-
Matthew McConaughey to help Texans long-term after winter storm
-
Board leaders of ERCOT resign after outages
-
Girls basketball playoffs: Shelbi Steen posts double-double, Lindale tops Canton, 60-56