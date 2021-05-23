Mary Therese Wolf
HIDEAWAY — A Mass of Christian burial for Mary Therese Wolf is scheduled for 12:00 PM, Monday May 24, 2021 at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindale with services under the direction of Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM with rosary beginning at 11:30 AM prior to the service.
