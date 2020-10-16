Mary Helen Turner-McMurtray
 TYLER — Graveside services are scheduled for Mary Helen Turner-McMurtray, 76, of Tyler, 1 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Pleasant Retreat Cemetery. Arrangements by Tyler Memorial, Tyler. Miss Turner-McMurtray was born June 19, 1944, in Anson, and died October 14, 2020.

