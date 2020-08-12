Mary Evelyn (Mer) Parish
 TYLER — Graveside services are scheduled for Mary Evelyn (Mer) Parish, 88, of Omen, 10 a.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Mason Cemetery in Arp. Arrangements by Cottle Pearson Funeral Home, Overton. Mrs. Parish was born March 19, 2020, in Arp, and died August 10, 2020.

