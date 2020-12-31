TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Margarito Aguilar, 65, of Tatum, 10 a.m. Saturday, January 2, 2021, at San Pedro the Fisherman Catholic Church. Interment, Tatum Cemetery. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, January 1, 2021, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mr. Aguilar was born April 12, 1955, in San Louis, Potosi, Mexico, and died December 27, 2020.
Margarito Aguilar
