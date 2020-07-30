Lonny Carroll
 TYLER — A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Lonny Carroll, of Tyler, 10 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Eberly Brooks Sage Chapel, Lubbock, Texas. Arrangements by Resthaven Funeral Home, Lubbock. Mr. Carroll was born August 25, 1955, and died June 4, 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you