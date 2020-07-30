TYLER — A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Lonny Carroll, of Tyler, 10 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Eberly Brooks Sage Chapel, Lubbock, Texas. Arrangements by Resthaven Funeral Home, Lubbock. Mr. Carroll was born August 25, 1955, and died June 4, 2020.
Lonny Carroll
