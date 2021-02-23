Lawana Sibley
TYLER — A private graveside service will be held for Lawana Sibley, 82, of Tyler, at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tyler. A public visitation will be held on Thursday, February 25, 2021 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home in Tyler. Lawana was born on November 9, 1938 in Tyler and passed away on February 21, 2021 in Tyler.
30 Even youths grow tired and weary, and young men stumble and fall; 31 but those who hope in the LORD will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint. (Isaiah 40:30-31)
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.