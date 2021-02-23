Lawana Sibley
TYLER — A private graveside service will be held for Lawana Sibley, 82, of Tyler, at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tyler. A public visitation will be held on Thursday, February 25, 2021 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home in Tyler. Lawana was born on November 9, 1938 in Tyler and passed away on February 21, 2021 in Tyler.

