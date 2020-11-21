Larence Soape
 HENDERSON — Graveside services are scheduled for Larence Soape, 95, of Henderson, 1 p.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Rusk County Memorial Gardens. Interment, Rusk County Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mr. Soape was born June 15, 1925, in Panola County, and died November 18, 2020.

