HENDERSON — Graveside services are scheduled for Larence Soape, 95, of Henderson, 1 p.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Rusk County Memorial Gardens. Interment, Rusk County Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mr. Soape was born June 15, 1925, in Panola County, and died November 18, 2020.
Larence Soape
