Justin Lee Alderson
EMORY — Services for Justin Lee Alderson, 30, Emory, are scheduled for 2 p.m., Monday, May 3, 2021, at First Baptist Church of Alba, under the direction of Wilson-Bartley Funeral Home, Alba. Visitation will begin 1 p.m., at the church.
Interment will follow in Hogeye Cemetery, Celeste. Justin was born July 14, 1990 in Corsicana and passed away April 29, 2021, in Emory.
 
 