Jose Viramontes
TYLER — Funeral services for Mr. Jose Viramontes, 62 of Tyler, will be held on Wednesday, 10 am at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. Mr. Viramontes was born on January 30, 1959 and passed on July 3, 2021.
 
 

