MT. PLEASANT — Memorial services are scheduled for Jonathan Alexander Jeffery, 50, of Mt. Pleasant, 1 p.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Tumey Mortuary Chapel. Interment, There will be no interment. Memorial Service will be private (for immediate family only) Online condolences at www.tumeymortuary.com. Arrangements by Tumey Mortuary, Mt. Pleasant. Mr. Jeffery was born October 29, 1969, in Mt. Pleasant, and died August 31, 2020.
Jonathan Alexander Jeffery
