Johnny Wayne Gilmore
 HENDERSON — Funeral services are scheduled for Johnny Wayne Gilmore, 67, of Henderson, 2 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Autry Funeral Home Chapel . Interment, Still Waters Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Mr. Gilmore was born December 15, 1952, in Houston, and died July 28, 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you