HENDERSON — Funeral services are scheduled for Johnny Wayne Gilmore, 67, of Henderson, 2 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Autry Funeral Home Chapel . Interment, Still Waters Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Mr. Gilmore was born December 15, 1952, in Houston, and died July 28, 2020.
Johnny Wayne Gilmore
HENDERSON — Funeral services are scheduled for Johnny Wayne Gilmore, 67, of Henderson, 2 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Autry Funeral Home Chapel . Interment, Still Waters Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Mr. Gilmore was born December 15, 1952, in Houston, and died July 28, 2020.
HENDERSON — Funeral services are scheduled for Johnny Wayne Gilmore, 67, of Henderson, 2 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Autry Funeral Home Chapel . Interment, Still Waters Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Mr. Gilmore was born December 15, 1952, in Houston, and died July 28, 2020.
Tags
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Firefighter who Snapchatted child porn 278 times on duty gets 18 years in prison
-
Trump, Back the Blue and Gohmert supporters: Violence was not us
-
Tyler protests: New video of assault
-
Opposition to overpass as Old Jacksonville Highway could expand to six lanes
-
Police looking for two more from Sunday protest altercation in the square